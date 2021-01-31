Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

