Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $793.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

