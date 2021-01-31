Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,237 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 129,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.