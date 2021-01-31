Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 14,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

