CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $701.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $722.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

