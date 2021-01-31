CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 70,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

