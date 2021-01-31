CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $913,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.77.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

