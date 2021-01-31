CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $554,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

