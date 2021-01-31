CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

