CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 677 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $245.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

