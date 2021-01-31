CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in PACCAR by 17.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $760,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in PACCAR by 28.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

