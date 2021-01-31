China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CAAS opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.