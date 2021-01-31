China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 136.4% in January

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:COE traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $468.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 534,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

