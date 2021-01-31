China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.64

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and traded as low as $15.26. China Resources Power shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.