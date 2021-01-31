Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Up 155.9% in January

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHOOF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 1,046,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Choom has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

