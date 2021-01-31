Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.