Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

