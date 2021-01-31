Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

CHD stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

