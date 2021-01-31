CIBC Boosts Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$8.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$650.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

