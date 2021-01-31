Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 15th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

