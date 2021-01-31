Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

