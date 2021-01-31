Citigroup Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

NYSE:DGX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

