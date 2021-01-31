Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on February 17th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

