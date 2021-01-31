Civitas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,002.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 86.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 126.3% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $151,137.75 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,927,664 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

