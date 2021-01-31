Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Down 52.7% in January

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CLKA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 28,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,763. Clikia has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

