CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

