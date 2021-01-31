CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 446,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 113,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 2,474,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,952. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.