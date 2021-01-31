CNB Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

CCNE stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $619,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $422,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

