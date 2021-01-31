CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CNF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 154,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,824. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $209.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. Analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

