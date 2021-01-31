Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Coherent by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COHR. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHR stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $213.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.