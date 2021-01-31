Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,807 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,612. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

