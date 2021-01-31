Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 3,144,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

