Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.60 ($5.41) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.45 and a 200-day moving average of €4.87. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.21.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

