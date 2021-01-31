Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.58 on Friday, reaching $261.79. 2,023,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

