Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.83. 71,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $79.80.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

