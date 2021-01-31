Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 350,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 207,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.