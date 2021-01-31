Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.69. 5,969,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

