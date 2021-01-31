Community Bank N.A. Sells 213 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.46.

Shares of NSC traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,451. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average is $221.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

