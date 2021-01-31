Community Bank N.A. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 311,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,867. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.