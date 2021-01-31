Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,842. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

