Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

