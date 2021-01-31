Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.