Comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Monopar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.71 million 71.42 -$11.51 million ($0.56) -12.96 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -18.78

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oramed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals -424.76% -45.93% -30.33% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.06%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.61%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

