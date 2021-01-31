Comparing The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

The Gabelli Equity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. The Gabelli Equity Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Gabelli Equity Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Gabelli Equity Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Gabelli Equity Trust and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Equity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.50 million 194.76 $23.95 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Gabelli Equity Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. was formed on August 21, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

