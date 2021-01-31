Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,400.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

CMPGY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CMPGY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

