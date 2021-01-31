Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

