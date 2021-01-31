Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to Hold

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 172,203 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $5,783,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

