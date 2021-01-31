Conceal Market Capitalization Hits $391,308.68 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $391,308.68 and approximately $21,068.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.21 or 1.00060166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024024 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.29 or 0.01002622 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.26 or 0.00310200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00202691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,379,941 coins and its circulating supply is 9,641,453 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

