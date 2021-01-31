Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $215,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

