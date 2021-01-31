Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,041 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $40.41 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.